Vikrant shooting with Sara Ali Khan for 'Gaslight'

Vikrant Massey recently appeared in Love Hostel, about an inter-faith couple on the run from their families and a vengeful mercenary.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey 

A week since the film’s release, Vikrant has started shooting for his next. A source close to the actor reveals, “Vikrant is shooting for his next film Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot (Gujarat). Both of them are having a lot of fun at the shoot and are going to be stationed there for a few weeks.”

Gaslight is directed by Pawan Kriplani (Bhoot Police). Vikrant’s upcoming films are Forensic and Mumbaikar. He recently married his longtime partner Sheetal Thakur.

