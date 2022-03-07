Vikrant shooting with Sara Ali Khan for 'Gaslight'

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey recently appeared in Love Hostel, about an inter-faith couple on the run from their families and a vengeful mercenary.

A week since the film’s release, Vikrant has started shooting for his next. A source close to the actor reveals, “Vikrant is shooting for his next film Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot (Gujarat). Both of them are having a lot of fun at the shoot and are going to be stationed there for a few weeks.”

Gaslight is directed by Pawan Kriplani (Bhoot Police). Vikrant’s upcoming films are Forensic and Mumbaikar. He recently married his longtime partner Sheetal Thakur.