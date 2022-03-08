John Abraham’s 'Attack' trailer out

By Express News Service

The trailer of John Abraham’s Attack Part 1, which was long-delayed, is finally out. The film promises an action-packed entertainer, which has John Abraham playing a super-soldier taking on terrorists while grappling with his demons. Going by the trailer, it looks like John Abraham volunteers for the scientific experiment after a personal loss. The film has been delayed for a long time now due to the pandemic, and it is finally gearing up to release on April 1.

Attack also features Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Pen Studios, JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The action entertainer will release theatrically on January 28, 2023.