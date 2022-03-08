STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm home and can assure you there are no warrants: Sonakshi Sinha on 'fake' fraud case

Calling the allegations baseless and fake, Sonakshi issued an official statement on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Actor Sonakshi Sinha, on Tuesday, issued an official statement rebutting the ongoing rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against her in a fraud case. As per several reports, the 'Dabangg' actor landed in legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

It was reported that Sonakshi charged a huge amount of money for attending an event, but failed to attend it, following which the event organizer asked for their money back. However, calling the allegations baseless and fake, Sonakshi issued an official statement on Tuesday.

"There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual's agenda to gain publicity," she said.

The actor added that the man "is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade."

"This matter is Subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court," she noted. The 34-year-old actor also said that this statement would be her only comment on the matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict.

"So please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me," the actor concluded her statement. The actor shared the statement on her Instagram Story too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi in 'Double XL', which revolves around bodyweight stereotypes. 

