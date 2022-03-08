STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu shares new poster of 'Shabaash Mithu' on International Women's Day 2022

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu' on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu' on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women's day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

In the new poster, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. She had a bat in one hand and a helmet in another. Earlier, the makers of the film released Taapsee's first look from the film. In the poster, Taapsee is seen wearing a blue jersey with a bat in her hand, aiming to take a shot.

For the unversed, 'Shabaash Mithu' is based on the life of India Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of Mithali Raj's life. Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a leading role. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

Talking about Taapsee's work front, she has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?' and 'Blurr' in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Shabaash Mithu Womens day New poster Stereotypes
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp