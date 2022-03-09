STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 32 years of 'Kishen Kanhaiya'

Released in 1990, 'Kishen Kanhaiya' was directed by Rakesh Roshan. It also starred Shilpa Shirodkar, Bindu, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, and others in key roles. 

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Kishen Kanhaiya' has completed 32 years on Wednesday since it was released in theatres.

Recalling working on the hit film, Madhuri took to Instagram and wrote, "Milestones make us realise how much we've learnt, grown & excelled at what we do; how far along we've really come! #KishenKanhaiya #32YearsOfKishenKanhaiya #Throwback #Milestone."

Alongside the note, she shared a few stills from the film -- also featuring Anil. Madhuri's post has left fans nostalgic.

"Old is Gold," a social media user commented. "It's my favourite film. I can watch it again and again," another one wrote.

