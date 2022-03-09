STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sujoy Ghosh on 10 yrs of 'Kahaani': Thank you for looking after our film

In an interview with PTI in February, Kim said they were "now casting" for the remake and hope to go on floors later this year.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Movie poster of Kahaani 2. ( File Photo)

Movie poster of Kahaani 2. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Sujoy Ghosh on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the audience for continuing to shower their love on his 2012 hit mystery thriller "Kahaani".

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the movie is remembered for its taut storytelling, stellar performance by the cast, and the lived-in feel of the cinematography by Setu that featured Kolkata as another starring character.

"Kahaani" follows Balan's Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja, helped by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyoki "Rana" Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Inspector General A Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

"Ten years of #kahaani. So many people to thank but none more than ALL OF YOU who, continue to own the film. thank you for looking after our film. thank you for your continuing love which inspires us to work harder. massive love from the team (sic)" Ghosh tweeted on the film's 10th anniversary.

Ghosh co-wrote the film with Advaita Kala and co-produced it under Boundscript Motion Pictures with Kushal Kantilal Gada. Following critical acclaim and word-of-mouth publicity, the film reportedly grossed Rs 91.7 crore at the box office.

The film also won three National Film Awards -- best original screenplay for Ghosh, best editing for Namrata Rao, and the special jury award for Siddiqui. The success of "Kahaani" also led to a spiritual successor, titled "Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh", which was released in 2016.

It was remade by Sekhar Kammula in Telugu as Anaamika (2014) with Nayanthara reprising Vidya's role. A South Korean remake of "Kahaani" is also under development. The film will be co-produced by Ghosh and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim of Seoul-based Kross Pictures.

In an interview with PTI in February, Kim said they were "now casting" for the remake and hope to go on floors later this year.

The original "Kahaani" also starred Indraneil Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee, who played the fan favourite Bob Biswas, a LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

A spin-off on the breakout character, titled "Bob Biswas" and starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, was released last year on the streamer ZEE5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kahaani Sujoy Ghosh 10 years Vidya Balan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anniversary Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh ZEE5
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp