Tabu wraps up second schedule of Khufiya

By Express News Service

Tabu

Tabu took to social media to announce the completion of the second schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller, Khufiya.

The Netflix original, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marks the third collaboration between Tabu and the filmmaker after Maqbool and Haider. “End of schedule 2. #Khufiya,” the actor wrote.

Inspired by true events, Khufiya is based on the popular novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.