Tabu wraps up second schedule of Khufiya

Tabu took to social media to announce the completion of the second schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller, Khufiya.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tabu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service
The Netflix original, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marks the third collaboration between Tabu and the filmmaker after Maqbool and Haider. “End of schedule 2. #Khufiya,” the actor wrote.

Inspired by true events, Khufiya is based on the popular novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.

