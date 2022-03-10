STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' goes on floor

The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of "Good Newwz" fame, is a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'.

Published: 10th March 2022

Still from Selfiee (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood banner Dharma Productions on Thursday announced that the upcoming film "Selfiee", starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, has started shooting.

The Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions shared the news of filming start on the project on the banner's social media handles.

"Day 1 of #Selfiee & we need all your love, blessings and good vibes!" the production house tweeted Meanwhile, Hashmi took to Instagram and posted, "#Selfiee time".

The 42-year-old actor also shared a selfie along with the post. Johar commented on the actor's post saying, Break a leg Emraan.

"Mehta, who worked Kumar and Johar for his directorial debut "Good Newwz" in 2019, thanked them for collaborating with him once again.

He also gave a shout out to Hashmi for agreeing to be a part of the movie.

"So, so blessed to be doing what I love the most. Let's get this party started, shall we? #Selfiee #Gratitude" he posted on Instagram.

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence.

However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

"Selfiee" is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

The film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.

