Siddharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu'  to be out in June

By Express News Service

Siddharth Malhotra’s next. "Mission Majnu", is set to hit the screens on June 10. Producer Ronnie Screwvala took to social media to announce this development about the Shantanu Bagchi directorial. Ronnie, who is backing the film under his RSVP banner, wrote, “The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022.” This was shared by the Guilty by Association banner, which is co-producing the film with Ronnie.

The espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Siddharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. "Mission Majnu" marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), "Mission Majnu" is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja.