Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' enters Rs 100 crore club

Released on February 25, the film opened to positive responses from the audience and critics. 

Published: 11th March 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film "Gangubai Kathiawadi", starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, has breached the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the biographical drama features Bhatt in the title role of one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Mumbai's Kamathipura neighbourhood during the 1960s.

Released on February 25, the film opened to positive responses from the audience and critics. The filmmaker's banner Bhansali Productions shared the box office collections of the film on their Twitter handle.

"She reigns over our hearts & the box office! Book tickets now #GangubaiKathiawadi, in cinemas now," the tweet read.

Bhatt also celebrated the milestone on her Instagram handle by posting a photo from a restaurant. "Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love," she captioned the post.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi", which had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month, is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

"We had supreme confidence in Bhansali and the film. We had faith this film can bring cinemas back and we mounted it accordingly. Today, it's still running packed houses and we are proud of it," Gada said in a statement.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, and superstar Ajay Devgn in a special appearance.

