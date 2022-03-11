STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Pathaan designed to deliver biggest action spectacle: Siddharth Anand

Recently, Yash Raj Films dropped the release date announcement video for Pathaan.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

SRK Pathaan. (File Photo)

SRK Pathaan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Recently, Yash Raj Films dropped the release date announcement video for Pathaan. With no film footage, the video introduced the lead cast —  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham — while revealing January 25, 2023, as the release date.  

Director Siddharth Anand says that “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry.” 

“We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan. So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long.”

Siddharth is delighted with his primary cast. “We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point and we ensured that this video was bang for the buck for everyone who was eagerly waiting for SRK to announce Pathaan! Add to that, we have the biggest female superstar of our country, Deepika Padukone in the film. This makes Pathaan even more exciting as SRK and DP have delivered historic blockbusters.”

He adds, “On top of that we have John Abraham, who is undisputed in action and commands a huge and a loyal fan base that waits for him to take things several notches higher with every film that he does. So, there is pressure for us to deliver a cracking product and I love that there is this pressure and anticipation. It pushes me to deliver my best work and I’m hoping to do that again with Pathaan.”

In response to the announcement video, he adds, “I was delighted to see how the fans cheered for their favourite superstars in the loudest possible way. We wanted to generate conversation and fan frenzy with this unit.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yash Raj Film Pathaan Movie Release date Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp