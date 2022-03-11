Pathaan designed to deliver biggest action spectacle: Siddharth Anand

By Express News Service

Recently, Yash Raj Films dropped the release date announcement video for Pathaan. With no film footage, the video introduced the lead cast — Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham — while revealing January 25, 2023, as the release date.

Director Siddharth Anand says that “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry.”

“We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan. So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long.”

Siddharth is delighted with his primary cast. “We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point and we ensured that this video was bang for the buck for everyone who was eagerly waiting for SRK to announce Pathaan! Add to that, we have the biggest female superstar of our country, Deepika Padukone in the film. This makes Pathaan even more exciting as SRK and DP have delivered historic blockbusters.”

He adds, “On top of that we have John Abraham, who is undisputed in action and commands a huge and a loyal fan base that waits for him to take things several notches higher with every film that he does. So, there is pressure for us to deliver a cracking product and I love that there is this pressure and anticipation. It pushes me to deliver my best work and I’m hoping to do that again with Pathaan.”

In response to the announcement video, he adds, “I was delighted to see how the fans cheered for their favourite superstars in the loudest possible way. We wanted to generate conversation and fan frenzy with this unit.”