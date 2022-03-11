Production begins for Driving Licence remake Selfiee 

By Express News Service

Selfiee, the upcoming drama comedy headlined by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, began production earlier today.

The film’s producer Dharma Productions announced the news on their Twitter handle. “Day 1 of #Selfiee & we need all your love, blessings and good vibes!” read the tweet. Meanwhile, Emraan posted a selfie from the sets to announce the news.

Directed by Raj Mehta (of Good Newwz-fame), Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The original movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy.

It revolves around a film actor, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who loses his driving licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Prithviraj’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.