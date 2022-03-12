STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Geetika Mehandru to play a college girl in 'Roohaniyat'

Now, the 'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series 'Roohaniyat' on MX Player. First promo has been released already.

Published: 12th March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Geetika Mehandru. (Photo | Twitter/@GeetikaMehandru)

Geetika Mehandru. (Photo | Twitter/@GeetikaMehandru)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Geetika Mehandru has already bagged a big project as she will be playing the character of a journalist in the movie 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead.

Now, the 'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series 'Roohaniyat' on MX Player. First promo has been released already.

Speaking on the same, she says: "Finally it's happening. 'Roohaniyat' is my first ever web project. I always wanted to try my luck in web and now when it's going to release, I am getting all the butterflies in my stomach. This project is very special for me because of the character that I am playing."

She further continues briefing on her character: "My character Gouri is a college girl who is matured than her age. She comes from a broken family where her parents are divorced and living separately with different partners. Gouri is someone who is very secretive and extremely possessive for her own people. Audiences are gonna see how she will realise that love is all about respecting each other."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetika Mehandru Jersey Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp