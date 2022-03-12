Sonu Sood off to a flying start in new 'Roadies' promo

By IANS

MUMBAI: The new promo of the upcoming season of the reality adventure show 'Roadies' was released on Saturday. The quirky video shows Sonu Sood being approached by one of the channel executives, to host the upcoming season.

Sonu takes off to jog as the executive tags along to make an offer. They pass through mustard farms, the rustic locales of a small village before Sonu breaks it to him that he has already said yes to being the host.

Talking about the show, the new season will be laced with picturesque locales, adventurous tasks, a revamped format and a brand-new host, and this time around the challenges will be daunting with MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa.

Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. The show, produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new journey with surprising twists and turns. The final list of the contestants on the show will be revealed soon.