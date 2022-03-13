'Kathal' producer Guneet Monga calls Sanya Malhotra a fine actor

Producer Guneet Monga, who is known for films like 'The Lunchbox'. 'Peddlers', 'Shahid' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', has praised actress Sanya Malhotra calling her one of the finest actors of her generation.
The producer opines that the 'Dangal' actress' ability to internalize her characters and become a different person altogether for her portrayals is what sets Sanya apart from her contemporaries and makes her a strong choice for Guneet's production.
Sharing her thoughts on working with Sanya and why she was the apt choice for the upcoming project 'Kathal', Guneet said, "Sanya is definitely one of the finest actors we have today. She is sensitive and extremely hard working. She internalizes the characters so deeply and I am in awe of her process. For us at Sikhya, Sanya is always a strong choice."
Recollecting her experience of earlier working with Sanya, the producer said, "We had an incredible association with her during 'Pagglait' and now with our next movie titled 'Kathal', we are excited to embark on yet another journey with her. Can't wait for the audiences to experience Sanya's charm all over again.
