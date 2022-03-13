Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia visit Delhi Commission for Women after success of 'A Thursday'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of her latest movie 'A Thursday', Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her co-star Neha Dhupia.

Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

The actresses got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative.

She added: "Also got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken."

"It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched 'A Thursday' and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them."