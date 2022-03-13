STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia visit Delhi Commission for Women after success of 'A Thursday'

Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam. ( Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam. ( Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of her latest movie 'A Thursday', Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her co-star Neha Dhupia.

Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

The actresses got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative.

She added: "Also got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken."

"It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched 'A Thursday' and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yami Gautam Neha Dhupia A Thursday Delhi Commission for Women
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp