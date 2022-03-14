Couple of friends: KL Rahul and Athiya shetty talk of Bengaluru, fan craze, store launch

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was all about cricket and celebrities in the weekend that went by. In addition to the Test match and announcement of the RCB captain for IPL, celebrity cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty were also in the city recently to launch the Puma store at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway.

Amidst the happy chaos, CE caught up with the celebs who were basking in the fandom. “The fan craze in Bengaluru is overwhelming. I had forgotten what the noise and energy had felt like. Now that things are coming back to normal, I am thrilled to be here and soak it all in. It’s funny how the last two years of the pandemic has made everyone socially awkward,” says the Lucknow Super Giants captain, who is gearing up for IPL 2022.

Agrees Shetty. “Hearing people cheer for Rahul makes me feel so grateful,” says Shetty, who was last seen in comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Biswal.

Being a Bengaluru boy, Rahul is looking forward to spending some time with his family before heading into the IPL bubble. “Bengaluru is home for me. I have visited in the last two years but because of the Covid fear, I didn’t leave home much,” he says. Talking about his favourite hangout spots in the city, he says, “It would be a lie if I tell you I don’t like hanging out at Toit. I also love some of the restaurants on Lavelle Road, like Sanchez and Smoke House Deli. These were places we visited after practice. Apart from that, The Only Place on Museum Road is one of my favourites.”

Shetty’s fondest memory of visiting the city was heading to a toy store whenever she came here to visit family. “I must have been five or six years old and there was a store called the Toy Kingdom. I remember that being one of the first stops every time I visited,” she laughs, adding that she loves the vibe of the city. “Mumbai is very different. Everything is fast-paced there. Bengaluru, on the other hand, is easy-going and it’s a place I like to come for a slow life.”

The couple, who has openly proclaimed their love for each other on social media, has been working together with brands for a while now. So what’s it like to work with each other? Shetty says, “Rahul is very easygoing. Given his sports background, he’s disciplined, both in his professional and personal life. I’ve definitely learnt to be calm, thanks to him. Even when there’s a whirlwind going on in his head, he’s very composed — I’m pretty envious of that!”

Adding to it, Rahul says laughing, “We are very similar yet different in a lot of ways but I love that she’s just herself, no matter what. I’m learning how to be just me, be more expressive and open. I’m spontaneous but I also hold back. Athiya encourages me to speak up. Then again, she’s more fun than me. I can be boring and lazy.”

