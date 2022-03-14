STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'How can regional films survive?' film director after shows cancelled over Kashmir Files release

Bajrang Dal demanded to increase shows of 'The Kashmir Files'. "We are not against regional films. Our demand was to have shown in all the multiplexes and theaters," said Bajrang Dal leader Pumpwell.

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A budding Kannada movie producer has expressed displeasure over preference given to non-Kannada films in multiplexes after his first directorial was denied shows following the release of Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Gururaj Jyeshta is the director of 'Hareesha Vayassu 36', a film which was released three days ago, and late Puneeth Rajkumar who has rendered his vocals to the title song.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gururaj said that though other multiplexes in Mangaluru have continued his movie shows, the PVR in the city cancelled all his shows and increased the shows of the Hindi film. I am not saying this Hindi film is bad but my demand is if we give preference to non-Kannada films, how regional films will survive? he asked.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal demanded to increase shows of 'The Kashmir Files'. "We are not against regional films. Our demand was to have shows in all the multiplexes and theaters," said Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell. 

Meanwhile, police in Mangaluru were maintaining an alert for the possibility of similar issues of protests in Gurgaon in favor of The Kashmir Files. "We are aware of such developments in Gurgaon and elsewhere. No such developments are happening here in Mangaluru and we are keeping a close watch on the issue," said Hariram Shankar, DCP(Law and Order).

