Aamir Khan may star in Hindi remake of Spanish film 'Campeones'

Aamir might team up with Shubh Mangal Savdha director RS Prasanna for the project about a drunk and arrogant coach who trains disabled people.

Published: 15th March 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo| YouTube Screenshot)

By Express News Service

A rumour about Aamir Khan remaking a Spanish film called Campeones has been making the rounds, and in a recent media interaction, the actor was asked about the same. It looks like Aamir was taken aback by the question. He said, "I haven't announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I'll let you know soon."

Campeones is a film about a drunk and arrogant coach who trains disabled people. Aamir might team up with Shubh Mangal Savdha director RS Prasanna for the project.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s long-delayed project Laal Singh Chaddha is finally gearing up for its release date - August 11. An official remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Aamir hasn’t had a release in the past four years after Thugs Of Hindostan, which was released in 2018.

