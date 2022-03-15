STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aamir Khan praises ex-wife Kiran Rao for being brutally honest

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently praised his ex-wife Kiran Rao for being brutally honest and making him stay grounded.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:06 PM

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently praised his ex-wife Kiran Rao for being brutally honest and making him stay grounded, a trait that has helped the 'Lagaan actor make improvements in his social and creative conduct.

Addressing the media on his birthday on Monday, the actor said, "If there is anyone who has given me the best gift in my life, it has to be Kiran Rao because she is the one, who has known me from close quarters and with her, it has been the most rewarding relation among all the relations that I share with my friends, family and the peers."

Elaborating on the 'gift' that Kiran has given to him, he mentioned how she gives him precise suggestions that work wonders when he sits down to analyze and follow them, "I was talking to her the other day. I asked her what are some of the things that I need to work on to improve myself as a human being. She made me understand in a very nice way, it was very important for me to listen to her and to follow her advice."

The actor doesn't shy away from exploring himself and look out for his weak areas. "I like the fact that I don't feel shy when I set out for myself as a human being, that's where the growth starts. I like to zero down on my shortcomings and work would improve in myself with each passing day", Aamir concluded.

