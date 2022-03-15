STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi' heads for OTT release on Apil 7

In the film, Abhishek plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a grown man giving his 10th board exams.

Published: 15th March 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Yami Gautam in 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Yami Gautam in 'Dasvi' (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. In the film, Abhishek plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a grown man giving his 10th board exams. He is joined by Yami Gautam (as a Haryanvi IPS officer) and Nimrat Kaur (as a character named Bimla Devi).

Abhishek features in a new teaser for Dasvi, telling his fellow convicts to not make much noise. "It is my right to education to give 10th from jail," he adds. Dasvi is co-produced by Jio Studios, Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell.

