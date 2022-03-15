STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

For Akshay Kumar, 'Sooryavanshi' is the standout film of his career

Akshay Kumar mentioned how 'Sooryavanshi' is a trademark of Rohit Shetty brand of entertainment and was an experience in itself for him.

Published: 15th March 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey, has called 'Sooryavanshi an important film in his career as the movie allowed him to explore the lives of cops.

Talking about the place that the Rohit Shetty directorial holds in his heart, the actor said, "I have done a fair share of action films throughout my career, but 'Sooryavanshi' stands out for sure. The preparation for Veer Sooryavanshi took more than just fitness regimes and following action choreographies, I got to dig deep into the lives of real heroes and took inspiration from IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patilji."

He also mentioned how the film is a trademark of Rohit Shetty brand of entertainment and was an experience in itself for him.

"Rohit Shetty is known for creating larger than life, blockbuster entertainment experiences for the viewers, and I feel 'Sooryavanshi' is a film that perfectly exemplifies it. All in all, I would say 'Sooryavanshi' was an experience of a lifetime to shoot for and I hope the audiences watch and enjoy the film with their families."

The film is set to have its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on March 19. Speaking on the occasion, the film's female lead, Katrina Kaif, mentioned how grateful she is as an actor to receive positive response from all around for the film.

Katrina said, "'Sooryavanshi' has received a phenomenal response worldwide and now, with its world television premiere, we are only taking it another notch higher for the film. I'm grateful for all the love that has poured in and I am excited that the film is going to be even more accessible for the fans now."

She spoke about recreating 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' and her experience of working with choreographer Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar, with whom she has delivered a string of blockbusters in the past.

"Reimagining the iconic number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Farah Khan was a blast and it's always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay! Being on the 'Sooryavanshi' sets was so much fun and it was Rohit Shetty who brought out the best in all of us," the actress signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp