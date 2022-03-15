STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I played my community's pain, not a character: Anupam Kher on 'The Kashmir Files'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher slammed those who are spreading misinformation about what happened in Kashmir.

Published: 15th March 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Anupam Kher's incredible performance in 'The Kashmir Files' has been garnering critical acclaim. Calling it the result of the pain of being a Kashmir Pandit himself and listening to the tragic stories of his community members, he said the role is about the truth in Kashmir.

Addressing the media in the Capital, Kher said: "I act ... play roles ... but this time I have not played any character. I didn't. 'The Kashmir Files' is not about dialogues ... 32 years ago what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits ... 90 crore people of the country were silent, the police had vanished ,,, the Army was in the barracks ... nobody knew what happened to us. There's been no trial, no one has been punished. The film is about knocking on the souls of every Indian. I am Pushkar Nath."

Kher said: "It is not a film but a wound that can never be healed." He said the movie presented a truth that had never come out. His character of Pushkar Nath is central to the movie; it is the soul of the gut-wrenching movie.

He said: "Nobody spoke about the Kashmiri Pandits. Nobody had any knowledge about the trauma they went through. It was Abhisekh Agarwal, a producer from Hyderabad, who came forward for the movie when there was no one to support."

Kher slammed those who are spreading misinformation about what happened in Kashmir.

Reacting to the now-deleted tweets by the Kerala unit of the Congress, which alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley under the directions of the then Governor, of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan, Kher said; "Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi were Kashmiri Pandits and Rahul Gandhi is now heading the party. The Congress should not have done this. It was insensitive."

He added: "When people are appreciating, applauding and embracing the film, that is what matters. More and more people are talking. At the airport when 12-15 people tell you that they saw 'The Kashmir Files', and say, 'Sorry we didn't know about this', and then a security officer says, 'Kher Sahib, your movie stirred us', it means that the film is reaching tje masses."

He concluded by saying: "That is what the aim is at the end. The truth is out there now."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher The Kashmir Files
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp