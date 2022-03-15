STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I want every Indian to hate my character: Pallavi Joshi on 'The Kashmir Files'

Pallavi Joshi, producer of 'The Kashmir Files' and also plays one of its pivotal characters, has said that her role was a very challenging one.

Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi

By IANS

The award-winning film and television actress essays the role of Professor Radhika Menon, a JNU professor who motivates her students to fight for 'Azad Kashmir'.

When asked why she chose to play the character, Joshi said: "When I was talking to the Kashmiri Pandits about their trauma, I could sense the villain they were staring at. I made up my mind to do the character and play the role so vehemently that every Indian should hate the character."

She was addressing the media in the Capital along with the rest of 'The Kashmir Files' team.

Joshi's character, believed to have been modelled after Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, is heard declaring in the film, "Kashmir has never been an integral part of India and this is a historical fact. Agar India Britain se apni Independence ke liye lad sakti hai toh Kashmir kyun nahi (If India can fight the British Raj for independence, then why not Kashmir)?"

When asked if the character was defaming the university, Director Vivek Agnihotri said: "Research and Google, and you will get the answers."

