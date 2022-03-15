STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pallavi Joshi recalls how a little girl's question jolted her

Pallavi Joshi essays the role of Professor Radhika Menon, who is a professor in JNU and motivates her students to fight for 'Azad Kashmir'.

Published: 15th March 2022

Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Kashmir Files star cast was in the national capital on Monday reminiscing about their experiences about the film.

Pallavi Joshi plays a key negative character in the movie. She essays the role of Professor Radhika Menon, who is a professor in JNU and motivates her students to fight for 'Azad Kashmir'.

While talking about the time the team spent in Kashmir for shooting the movies, she said that one particular incident jolted her.

"One day a small 4-5 year old girl came to me and after pleasantries, she asked me when I am going for Namaz. I said I don't do Namaz because I am a Hindu. The girl told me something that just shocked me. She told me so what ... you should do Namaz because it is essential...

"I was shocked because the little girl didn't know that there are other faiths also. See the kind of radicalization that is happening there. This is very dangerous."

Pallavi said she played negative role in the movie to expose the lies and help the truth to come out.

