Shah Rukh teases OTT venture, Salman Khan congratulates him for launching 'new app'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased the launch of his OTT platform, leading to congratulatory messages from friends and collaborators from the industry.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared an announcement poster, which read "SRK+, coming soon".

Shah Rukh and his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, however, are yet to confirm if SRK+ is indeed his new OTT app.

The 56-year-old actor, who has been away from the big screen since his last release "Zero" in 2018, captioned the post "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT".

Salman shared Shah Rukh's tweet and congratulated the actor. "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+," the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actor wrote.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he was collaborating with the superstar on the new OTT app.

"Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Kashyap wrote captioning the actor's announcement.

Shah Rukh's collaborator and friend Karan Johar also congratulated him on the new app. "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming space as a producer with "Bard of Blood" and "Betaal", both series streaming on Netflix. The projects were backed by his production house.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in "Pathaan", gearing up for a January 25, 2023 release. The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" and "Bang Bang" fame.