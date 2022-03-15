STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | First look of Alia Bhatt's character from 'Brahmastra' out

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film 'Brahmastra' have presented the first look of the actress from the movie.

Published: 15th March 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'.

A still from Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday on Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming film 'Brahmastra' have presented the first look of the actress from the movie.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in 2012 with the film 'Student Of The Year', took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Alia's character.

Alongside the image, he wrote a long post. He wrote: "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life!

"10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever."

After releasing Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's look in December 2021, director Ayan Mukerji and the team of 'Brahmastra' surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha's official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the film!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Brahmastra
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp