Writer-director KS Ashoka helms the Marathi remake of 'Dia'

By Express News Service

With multilingual films becoming the norm, remakes are gradually taking a back seat. However, KS Ashoka's Dia is a whole different case. The romantic drama, backed by Krishna Chaitanya, which was released in 2020 was declared a hit in theatres as well as post the OTT release.

The film was also remade in a couple of other languages. It clearly seems like the project is not letting go of the critically acclaimed filmmaker, Ashoka.

The writer-director, who recently wrapped up the shooting of the Hindi version of Dia, is now set to helm the Marathi version of the film. Interestingly, Pruthvi Ambaar, who reprised his role of Adi in the, Hindi remake will star in the Marathi version too.

The Marathi remake of Dia went on floors in Bengaluru recently, and the shooting is underway for the past week. The team will be filming in locations of Mysuru, Mangaluru among other places. Apart from Pruthvi Ambaar, the Marathi remake stars Ritika Shrotri as the female lead.

The film will have popular serial actor Ajinkya Raut playing the role made memorable by Dheekshit Shetty in the original. Mrinal Kulkarni will step into the mother's role that was played by Pavithra Lokesh in the Kannada original. Dia's Marathi version will have music scored by Amit Raj and cinematography by Bhargav.