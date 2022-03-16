STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Don’t paas this up!

After the success of his debut album Genesis 1:1, which dropped last year, Zaeden is back with a new track, Paas aa.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Zaeden

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

After the success of his debut album Genesis 1:1, which dropped last year—Zaeden is back with a new track, Paas aa. At 26, the Gurugram-based DJ-turned-singer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma has reinvented himself, transitioning soundscapes (from EDM to Hindi pop) and identities (DJ to a solo artiste).

Here’s a glimpse of Zaeden in a conversation that covers everything from his creative process to his cat!

Tell us about Paas aa.

Paas aa is my first track post-Genesis 1:1 and is in a completely different zone from all my previous releases. I have always been a big fan of Afrobeat and have been inspired by artistes like Burna Boy, Rema, and Wiz Kid. I really wanted to try this style out in Hindi and change my sound. The response has been amazing till now and I’m glad to see fans being receptive to new sounds and waves.

What are you working on right now? 

I’m currently working on a lot of projects. I’m experimenting with Punjabi songs, collaborating with new artists.

Tell us about your creative process. 

I’ve always believed that I’m a listener before a creator. My creative process works differently for each track but it starts by listening to artistes that inspire me. Usually, I decide a zone, start working on the melody followed by a framework in terms of lyrics.

We caught a glimpse of your cat Jojo Sharma on Instagram. What are your days off-stage and outside the studio like?

Hahaha, yes, that’s my sister’s cat. When I’m not working or on stage, I love to play cricket and work out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zaeden Paas aa Genesis 1:1
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp