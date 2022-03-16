Don’t paas this up!

Sonali Shenoy By

Express News Service

After the success of his debut album Genesis 1:1, which dropped last year—Zaeden is back with a new track, Paas aa. At 26, the Gurugram-based DJ-turned-singer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma has reinvented himself, transitioning soundscapes (from EDM to Hindi pop) and identities (DJ to a solo artiste).

Here’s a glimpse of Zaeden in a conversation that covers everything from his creative process to his cat!

Tell us about Paas aa.

Paas aa is my first track post-Genesis 1:1 and is in a completely different zone from all my previous releases. I have always been a big fan of Afrobeat and have been inspired by artistes like Burna Boy, Rema, and Wiz Kid. I really wanted to try this style out in Hindi and change my sound. The response has been amazing till now and I’m glad to see fans being receptive to new sounds and waves.

What are you working on right now?

I’m currently working on a lot of projects. I’m experimenting with Punjabi songs, collaborating with new artists.

Tell us about your creative process.

I’ve always believed that I’m a listener before a creator. My creative process works differently for each track but it starts by listening to artistes that inspire me. Usually, I decide a zone, start working on the melody followed by a framework in terms of lyrics.

We caught a glimpse of your cat Jojo Sharma on Instagram. What are your days off-stage and outside the studio like?

Hahaha, yes, that’s my sister’s cat. When I’m not working or on stage, I love to play cricket and work out.