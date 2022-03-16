Kareena Kapoor to make OTT debut with film based on Japanese murder mystery

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her streaming debut in a murder mystery based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh ('Kahaani', 2012; 'Badla', 2018) and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Streaming platform Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay during a script reading session for the film led by the director.

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Kareena said: "I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients: a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. It is the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

'The Devotion of Suspect X', the third novel in Higashino's Detective Galileo series, is considered to be his most acclaimed work. It fetched him the Naoki Prize, a highly regarded literary honour in Japan. The novel won the prestigious Honkaku Mystery Award as well.

Talking about his film, Ghosh said: "'Devotion' is probably the best love story I've ever read. To get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. What more can one ask for?"

For Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, thrillers are an essential part of Netflix India's slate and a film based on such an acclaimed novel seems to be a perfect fit for the streamer's programming content.

"Thrillers are integral to our Indian film slate and we can't wait to bring to our members our adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X'," Rao said.