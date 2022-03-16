STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee's 'Mishan Impossible' trailer entertains as well as intrigues

Produced by Matinee Entertainment, the movie has Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakshan, Jayateertha Molugu, Suhaas, Sandeep Raj in lead roles apart from Taapsee Pannu.

Published: 16th March 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Tuesday dropped the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie 'Mishan Impossible'. What can be called a thriller, seems to have many interesting aspects, going by trailer.

Establishing three daring and dashing children, the trailer hints at the kind of movie fanatics they are. The kids start their journey of nabbing the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, as they get to meet with multiple situations in these circumstances.

Comedy has been an essential part of the 'Mishan Impossible' trailer, as the makers have maintained the wit throughout. The three kids introduce themselves as 'Raghupati, Raghava, and Raja Ram', they own Rajamouli's 'RRR' title. Even though the situations are intense, the fun generated looks quite good in the trailer.

