STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Director Mohit Suri: 'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project

The film is set for an Eid release on July 8, releasing 8 years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starer film has some high octane action and an ensemble cast.

Published: 17th March 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ek Villain Returns schedule wrap up celebration.(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The shooting for the sequel of 'Ek Villain' has been wrapped up and its director Mohit Suri has called the film his dream project.

Mohit said, "'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project. It has been an incredible journey since day one and all of us had a great time. As we wrap the shoot, I cannot wait to begin the next phase of the production and have the audience watch the final product. I had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."

The film is set for an Eid release on July 8. Releasing 8 years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starer film has some high octane action and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria,

Sharing her excitement, producer Ekta Kapoor said, "'Ek Villain' is Balaji's most special flagship franchise, and now Ek Villain 'Returns' to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The idea is to make it bigger and wilder than its first instalment. Given the nature of the genre, we've had to tide through the pandemic and ensure we present a visual and thrilling experience like never before!"

In a similar vein, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "'Ek Villain' franchise is one of the closest to our hearts. Unlike it's prequel, the audience will witness double thriller, double action, double drama in this one. Right from the cast to the director to the whole crew, everyone working on this project was full of zeal and the set was high on energy and creative synergy. I'm sure like it's spiritual prequel Ek Villain Returns will break all records."

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ek Villain Ek Villain Returns Mohit Suri
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp