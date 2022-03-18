My character in 'Rudra' is layered and will evoke strong emotions of love and hate: Raashii Khanna

Farah Khatoon By

Express News Service

Technically speaking, Raashii Khanna’s Bollywood debut was in John Abraham-starrer film Madras Café (2013) but the actor - who is a popular name in the South Indian film industry - considers Rudra: The Edge of Darkness as her debut in Hindi cinema. Raashii plays a narcissistic sociopath in this Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller, and it is hard to miss her flaming red mane and menacing look in her eyes.

Talking about her latest OTT release, Raashii tells us that she feels like a newcomer again and is nervous and excited at the same time. The "Hindi audience might have not noticed my job in Madras Café but they will certainly remember my act as Dr Aliyah in Rudra," enthuses Raashii, who made a mark in Telugu films like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, among others.

While talking about her character in Rudra - directed by Rajesh Mapuskar - Raashii tells us that it is layered and will evoke strong emotions of love and hate among the audiences.

"Aliyah is a narcissistic sociopath and not a psychopath. She is a self-obsessed genius. When she meets Rudra (Ajay Devgn) and finds him brilliant and intriguing, she starts seeking validation from him. There is continuous banter between them throughout the series. So, while the audience would hate her initially, they might start liking her later," shares Raashii.

Though the series, based on the award-winning British TV series Luther, directed by novelist Neil Cross, could have served as a vantage point, Raashii refrained from getting influenced by it. And the net result is a character that steals attention every time she appears on screen.

Known for playing lovable roles, this is the first time the Delhi-born actor is playing a complex character like Dr Aliyah's. "For South Indians, I am this sweet girl they want to marry. It will shock them to see me like this," she laughs.

On working with Ajay, she says, "I never felt that I was working with a superstar. The best part is he shines and makes sure that others shine as well." Raashii will be seen in a few Bollywood projects including one with Shahid Kapoor that is scheduled to release this year.

('Rudra' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)