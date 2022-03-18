STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Which part of 'The Kashmir Files' does Omar Abdullah find untrue, asks BJP

National in-charge of the BJP Information and Technology Dept. Amit Malviya took to Twitter after Abdullah alleged that 'the film is not totally factual' and 'many lies are projected in the film.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP asked which part of the movie "The Kashmir Files" does he find untrue. Abdullah has reportedly said that the film is not totally factual and many lies are projected in it.

National in-charge of the BJP Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya asked which part of "The Kashmir Files" does Omar find untrue? In a tweet, Malviya said, "Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18Jan1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19Jan1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?"

In another tweet, Malviya said, "Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in July 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening the valley. Thereafter Rajiv offered him a ticket to contest LS, which he declined. He was reappointed on 20 Jan 1990 after Farooq Abdullah had quit on 18 Jan1990." "Jagmohan reached Srinagar on 22 Jan1990. By then (19Jan1990 onwards) jihadis had taken over the valley. Announcements were made from Mosques asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus," Malviya added.
 

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said more films like this need to be made so that people can know the truth. "Truth should be brought in the right form before the country," Modi had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omar Abdullah The Kashmir Files Amit Malviya
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp