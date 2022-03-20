Bengalis have chosen to forget Mahasweta Devi: Filmmaker Arindam Sil 

By PTI

KOLKATA: Filmmaker Arindam Sil claimed that Bengalis have chosen to forget renowned writer-activist Mahasweta Devi and she has not received due recognition like other icons.

Sil's movie 'Mahananda', inspired by the life and works of the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardee, is slated to hit the screens on April 8.

He said that 'Mahananda' is a political film but not a biopic of the Magsaysay and Jnanpith award recipient, whose novels 'Hajar Churashir Maa' (Mother of 1084) and 'Rudaali' have been adapted into Hindi movies.

"I am of the view that we Bengalis have chosen to forget Mahasweta Devi but she should have been at the forefront of our consciousness.

She is a Bengali icon like Amartya Sen or Sourav Ganguly but perhaps, she has not got as much recognition," Sil told PTI in an interview.

Sil said that his film, which took two years to complete due to pandemic-induced delays, is centered on a young sociology student named Mahananda, whose character is inspired from Mahasweta Devi.

The film, spanning from 1990 to 2011, starts with Devi's association with tribal movements and ends with the Singur and Nandigram land agitations.

"But my film does not support any political party or propagate any particular ideology. The 34-year Left Front rule had to be referred to for adding authenticity to the movie as that period was an important phase of her life. But I have not taken any sides," he said.

Sil said that Devi, despite being a communist to the core, was not afraid to speak out her mind when she had differences with the party and always held her head high.

"Devi had once said that she had left the comforts of home to work for the Communist Party. But now the time has come to take a stand in the interest of those affected. I cannot go against my principles. I tried to show this side of hers in the film," Sil said.

The director said that he has spoken to Devi's family several times before and during the course of the production of the film.

"I would definitely call it a political film as no movie inspired by the life of Mahasweta Devi would be without her mission, social work and commitment to a cause," he said.

"I found that it was not possible to capture her life completely and make a biopic.

What I could do instead was speak about her ideology, principles and association with tribals," Sil, who has directed a string of Bengali movies on fictional detective characters Byomkesh Bakshi and Sabar Dasgupta, said.

Sil said that though the movie is not a biopic, there are real-life references to Devi such as the letterbox outside her residence, or her high chair.

Items used by her have been recreated as set props to add authenticity to the film, the director said.

"Mahasweta Devi is still important in contemporary times. We need to talk about her political philosophy, work and uncompromising spirit. Hence, we need this film today," the director of movies such as 'Abarto', 'Dhananjoy', 'Egoler Chokh' and 'Byomkesh Gotro' said.

Asked about casting actor Gargi Roy Choudhury in the lead role, the filmmaker said, "Gargi immediately transformed into the character as the camera rolled.

Even during the peak pandemic period when we were in our homes, we discussed over the phone ways to etch the character, and I was sure I got my Mahananda.

"Roy Choudhury said she had read about Devi and her work among tribals before bagging the role but now she knows and understands her more.

"I was amazed by the draft script but it underwent changes 19-20 times as it evolved and the character grew in me. I have become oriented to the cause of Sabars and other tribals in the Jangalmahal region of West Bengal," she said.

The actor said that every day it took two hours each to put on the makeup and take it off.

Eminent musician and percussionist Bickram Ghosh said that he wanted to create a soundscape that goes well for the subject of the film Mahasweta Devi's passion for the subalterns, her struggle and literary career using a medley of songs and instrumental.

At the age of 90, Mahasweta Devi died due to multiple organ failure on July 28, 2016 at a hospital in Kolkata after suffering a major heart attack a few days before.