Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty join 'Selfiee'

Directed by Raj Mehta of "Good Newwz" fame, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama "Driving Licence".

Published: 21st March 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Still from Selfiee (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have joined superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming drama-comedy "Selfiee", makers announced on Monday.

"Selfiee", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Johar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video, featuring Bharuccha and Penty.

"Welcoming the two gorgeous and lovely ladies @Nushrratt & @DianaPenty to the #Selfiee family! Sit tight, because this will be one hell of a ride," the tweet read.

Bharuccha, who had earlier worked with Johar in his production "Ajeeb Daastaans", said she was thrilled to join the cast.

"All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of #Selfiee," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Penty, who currently stars in Dulquer Salmaan's "Salute", said she was "super excited to hop onto this mad ride".

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy.

It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence.

The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

"Selfiee" is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

