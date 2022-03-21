STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huma wraps up shooting of Maharani season 2

The last schedule of the series, which was shot across regions in Bhopal and Hoshangabad, took place in Jammu & Kashmir.    

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi, who was recently seen in a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, has wrapped up shooting for the second season of her SonyLIV series, Maharani. The last schedule of the series, which was shot across regions in Bhopal and Hoshangabad, took place in Jammu & Kashmir.    

“Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless... Season two will be bigger and better. And a lot of twists and turns,” said Huma in a statement. The series features Huma as Rani Bharti, a village woman and wife of the ex-Chief Minister of Bihar, who is handpicked to take over the State after a scam hits the ruling party. Directed by Karan Sharma, the first season of the Subhash Kapoor-created series also featured Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Inaamulhaq.
 

