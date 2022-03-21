I don't look for easy films to direct: Ajay Devgn

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn says whenever he decides to direct a film, he constantly searches for challenging subjects, which excite him as a maker.

Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama "U Me Aur Hum" and followed it up with his 2016 actioner "Shivaay".

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his third directorial, "Runway 34", billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

During the trailer launch of the film on Monday, Devgn said he was fascinated by the story when writers Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan approached him more than two years ago.

Inspired by true incidents, "Runway 34" revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

"I really wanted to make the film as I was fascinated by the story. When we began work, it started to shape up very well and within a month we went on floors. When I want to make a film, I search for films that are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting," the 52-year-old actor told reporters.

The actor said he first came on board the film as a director and then decided to also star in it.

Eventually, he also decided to back the project under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

"Runway 34" also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. Devgn said he was certain to cast Bachchan for the film and had no other casting option.

"In this film, for Mr Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don't think I would be making the film," he added.

Devgn said he had earlier directed a schedule of his film "Major Saab" with the 79-year-old actor, when it's director Tinnu Anand fell ill.

"But this is the first time I worked with him in a full-fledged film (as a director). I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films. To say anything about him would be cliched because I haven't seen any other hardworking, professional actor."

The energy and dedication he works with is amazing.

Even if he is facing any problem, once he's on set, he forgets everything. I feel inspired to do better work when I look at him," he added.

The film is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

"Runway 34" is scheduled to release on the big screen on April 29.