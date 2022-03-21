STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh starrer 'Mister Mummy' goes on floors

The film is directed by Shaad Ali and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

Published: 21st March 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza began shooting for their upcoming comedy-drama "Mister Mummy" in England, makers announced on Monday.

The film is directed by Shaad Ali, best known for movies like "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Ok Jaanu".

"Mister Mummy" is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

"And the journey begins, #MisterMummy goes on floors today in England," the official Twitter account of T-Series posted.

According to the film's team, "Mister Mummy" revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

"But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama..." the official synopsis read.

Deshmukh and D'Souza made their acting debut together in 2003 with the romantic-drama "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and went on to feature in films like "Masti" and "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya".

The couple will also be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie "Ved", which marks the directorial debut of Deshmukh and the acting debut of D'Souza in Marathi cinema.

