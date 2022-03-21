STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Kashmir Files' now premieres in Ladakh at Picturetime's inflatable theatre

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By IANS

LEH: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is making headlines and now widening its reach, the movie has premiered in Ladakh at Picturetime's inflatable theatre.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. After '83', this is the next film that is being premiered in Ladakh.

The inauguration happened on March 20 by a Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in the presence of Chief Executive Counsellor Tashi Gyalstan.

These inflatable theatres aim to screen 3 shows a day.

Namgyal says: "I want to thank this concept of Mobile Digital Movie theatre for bringing 'The Kashmir Files', a hard-hitting film by Vivek Agnihotri, to Leh. I welcome the decision of these inflatable theatres to screen this film in Ladakh. This is indeed a great initiative where the people of Ladakh get access to watch films like this".

Chief Executive Counsellor Tashi Gyalstan has all the praises for the entire initiative. He feels that in a place like Ladakh where there are not many sources of entertainment for people, nothing could be better than this.

Tashi adds: "It's a brilliant initiative from Picturetime. This particular film has to be seen by everyone. Ladakh lacks source of entertainment. Except for the inflatable theatre, there isn't much. Our people here have been deprived of watching films like this. I'm glad that this space is being filled up by these inflatable theatres. We are so thankful and glad that they decided to screen Kashmir Files here in Leh."

On bringing 'The Kashmir Files' to Ladakh, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime says: "It is our duty to take good art all across this country. Yet another moment of pride for us to take a film like 'The Kashmir Files' to Ladakh. Our journey of taking cinema to the interiors and remote areas of the country, continues."

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film was released on March 11.

