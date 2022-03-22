STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aishwarya Rajinikanth announces Hindi debut

Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Oh Saathi Chal.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth(Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Oh Saathi Chal. It is produced by Meenu Aroraa of Cloud 9 Pictures, who recently backed the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund.

Oh Saathi Chal comes with the tagline ‘An extraordinary true love story.’ It is learned that the film is inspired by a real love story. Incidentally, Aishwarya’s directorial debut 3 was also a love story starring her former partner Dhanush and Shruti Haasan.

After a break of nine years, Aishwarya made her return to filmmaking recently by directing a music video composed by Ankit Tiwari. The Tamil version, Payani, is written by Viveka and sung by Aishwarya’s cousin Anirudh Ravichander. It is titled Musafir in Hindi, Sanchari in Telugu, and Yatrakkaran in Malayalam.

