AMC networks launches premium streaming bundle AMC+ in India on Apple TV channels

AMC+ features exclusive original series, including the high-octane vampire thriller "Firebite", stop-motion animated comedy "Ultra City Smiths" and upcoming exclusive original productions.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading global media entertainment company AMC Networks on Tuesday announced the highly anticipated launch of the premium streaming bundle AMC+ in India on Apple TV channels and the app.

AMC+ features exclusive original series, including the high-octane vampire thriller "Firebite", stop-motion animated comedy "Ultra City Smiths" and upcoming exclusive original productions such as epic western "That Dirty Black Bag", "Queens of Mystery", "The Madame Blanc Mysteries" and "61st Street" among others.

The streaming service will also debut a wide range of original series exclusively for audiences in India, including new content from The Walking Dead Universe, premium original dramas from top US producers, and the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice's best-selling novels.

AMC+ also offers full access to AMC Networks' targeted streaming service Acorn TV at no additional cost, a release said.

"With our pipeline of highly anticipated new series from the US and the beloved international mysteries and dramas from Acorn TV, the AMC+ bundle brings epic, thrilling stories and iconic characters together with one subscription. We are excited to offer our slate of original programming directly to audiences in India for the first time through Apple TV channels," Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, said in a statement.

Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial starting today on the Apple TV app.

Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch AMC+ online or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite shows and films on the Apple TV app for Rs 199 per month.

