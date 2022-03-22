STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee to reunite with Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'

The new film, set in Jharkhand and Mumbai, is produced by Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, run by Anupama Bose and the director.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in filmmaker Devashish Makhija's thriller drama "Joram", makers announced on Tuesday.

"Joram" reunites Bajpayee and Makhija after their short "Tandav" and the acclaimed 2020 feature "Bhonsle", for which "The Family Man" star bagged the best actor National Award.

As per the official logline, the film narrates the story of a bereaved father who must be on the run with his little baby girl across half the country to escape the ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said he is confident that the film will be received well as it is backed by a strong subject and the powerful pairing of Bajpayee and Makhija.

"Zee Studios never shies away from taking the path untrodden and this film is yet another example of our commitment to producing great content," Patel said in a statement.

Bajpayee described the film as a "wonderful challenge" which will give him the opportunity to "push the envelope further".

"Working with like-minded producers and a director of Devashish's vision is exciting and extremely fulfilling. Devashish and my collaborations on two occasions have done magic and I hope our joint endeavor 'Joram' will go very far from where we left," the 52-year-old actor said.

Makhija said "Joram" is a rare attempt to speak about something important that affects the world at large "through a thrilling, dramatic action movie".

"My producing partner Anupama Bose and I, as 'Makhijafilm', look forward to our first collaboration with the courageous, visionary Zee Studios, and to my third outing with my muse and mentor - the indefatigable Manoj Bajpayee," the director added.

The film is set to go on floors by the end of April.

