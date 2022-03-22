STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marathi film 'Godavari' selected as opening film for New York Indian Film Festival

The film also clinched laurels at IFFI 2021 with Jitendra Joshi winning the Silver Peacock for Best Actor while Nikhil Mahajan won the Silver Peacock for Best Director, Special Jury Award.

'Godavari' film poster

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'Godavari', which stars Jitendra Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni, Sanjay Mone and Priyadarshan Jadhav, has been selected as the Opening Film at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

At Pune International Film Festival 2022, it fetched the Best Director award for Nikhil Mahajan and the Best Cinematography award for Shamin Kulkarni while AV Prafulla Chandra won the Best Music Special Jury Prize.

Talking about his film, an elated Nikhil shares, "I am honored and humbled that 'Godavari' has been selected as the opening film at the New York Film Festival. We have made this film with pure intent and we shot this film in sixteen days during the pandemic. I am thankful to Jio Studios for trusting me and believing in my vision. The film's selection is a motivation to keep telling stories I truly believe in."

The film had its world premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2021 and Asia Pacific Premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival 2021.

Presented by Jio Studios, and produced by Blue Drop Films and Jitendra Joshi Pictures, 'Godavari' tells the story of Nishikant essayed by Jitendra Joshi, who has strayed away from his family, returns home to discover corners he didn't know existed and to mend relationships that had never really broken.

