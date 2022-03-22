STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix unveils posters of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav from 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Netflix announced the star cast by releasing the first-looks of the three actors, who also shared their looks on their social media.

Published: 22nd March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan have revealed their first look from Guns and Gulaab. (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first look of its upcoming project with writer-director duo Raj & DK, "Guns & Gulaabs".

The series will be headlined by an ensemble including Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav.

Netflix announced the star cast by releasing the first-looks of the three actors, who also shared their looks on their social media.

"Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here's presenting my first look from 'Guns & Gulaabs', my first ever webseries and my first collab with the amazing duo Raj and DK," Salman captioned his picture on Instagram.

Rao, who is also making his series debut with the show, was seen sipping from a Campa bottle in the pictures shared by the streamer and his Instagram handle.

"So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series "Guns & Gulaabs'. Get ready because I am coming to bring fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and 'dhamaakedaar' punchlines," the actor wrote alongside his picture.

Gourav also promised fans a new "world full of crime, romance and humour".

Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, "Guns & Gulaabs" is inspired by the misfits of the world.

As per the official logline, it is a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK's brand of humour.

This series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles.

"The Family Man" creators share the writing credit with Suman Kumar.

