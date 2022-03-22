STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nushrratt, Diana on board Selfiee

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

By Express News Service
It has been announced that Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have joined the cast of Selfiee. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The news was revealed by the actors through a video in which Nushrratt and Diana are enjoying the film's title song in a car along with Akshay and Emraan.

"All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy. Super excited to join the team of Selfiee," Nushrratt wrote on her social media profile while sharing the video. Interestingly, Nushrratt and Akshay have shared screen space in the yet-to-be-released Ram Setu.

Selfiee is an official adaptation of the Malayalam hit, Driving Licence, starring Prithiviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the roles. The remake is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier directed Akshay in the 2019 hit, Good Newzz.

Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Prithviraj's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.

