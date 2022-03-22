Riteish-Genelia’s Mister Mummy goes on floors

By Express News Service

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are set to begin shooting for their upcoming comedy-drama Mister Mummy in England. Directed by Shaad Ali and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth, Mister Mummy revolves around a couple who have opposing viewpoints when it comes to having children.

The announcement about the start of the shooting was made on the official handle of T-Series. It said, “And the journey begins, Mister Mummy goes on floors today in England.”

Incidentally, Riteish and Genelia made their acting debut with the romantic drama, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They have worked in films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Genelia, who is making a return to acting after a long hiatus, will also be seen in the Marathi film, Ved, which marks the directorial debut of Riteish. She will also be seen in the Kannada film that is set to launch Kireeti Reddy as a lead actor.