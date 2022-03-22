STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Runway 34 trailer out

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 was released earlier today.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 was released earlier today. The film is an aviation thriller, directed and produced by Ajay.

The film revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

The trailer doesn’t show how Vikrant, along with his co-pilot (played by Rakul Preet Singh), gets the flight out of the turbulence. However, the trailer hints that there was something odd about how it ended. Soon enters Amitabh Bachchan’s character, who locks horns with Ajay’s in a legal battle.

