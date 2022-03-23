STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaheed Diwas 2022: Ajay, Bobby pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on death anniversary

Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged on March 23 in 1931 by the British for their role in revolutionary activities for the country's freedom.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, who have portrayed Bhagat Singh on screen, on Wednesday paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his 91st death anniversary.

The revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907.

Devgn and Deol had played Singh in two Hindi-language movies -- 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' and '23rd March 1931: Shaheed' that were released on the same day in 2002. Another film 'Shaheed-E-Azam', featuring Sonu Sood, released in the same year in May.

Taking to Twitter, Devgn said the ideologies and spirits of Singh, Thapar and Rajguru will be remembered forever.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru's ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable.

Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi! #ShaheedDiwas, Devgn said in a tweet.

Deol shared a short video clip from his film '23rd March 1931: Shaheed', directed by Guddu Dhanoa.

"Remembering our braveheart freedom fighters #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev & #Rajguru on their Martyrdom day.#shaheeddiwas #reelsindia #reels," he wrote.

Bobby's brother, actor-politician Sunny Deol, who played the role of Chandra Shekhar Azad in '23rd March 1931: Shaheed', also remembered the brave freedom fighters.

"Remembering our braveheart freedom fighters #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev #Rajguru on Martyrdom day. #ShaheedDiwas," Sunny tweeted.

Sood said he is still honoured to have played Singh in 'Shaheed-E-Azam', which marked his debut in Hindi cinema.

"It was an honour for me to portray him on the big screen, which marked my debut in the movies with 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. As they always say, the firsts are always the most special ones and they leave a forever mark in your life," the 48-year-old actor wrote, alongside a series of photos from the film.

"These precious memories of playing Shaheed Bhagat Singh will live in my heart forever along with his teachings. Jai Hind," he added.

Actor Amol Parashar, who recently starred as Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 2021 critically-acclaimed movie 'Sardar Udham', said he would like to gift few copies of the book 'Bhagat Singh Aur Unnke Saathiyo Ke Dastaawej' to his fans and followers on social media.

"Remembering the Revolutionaries who believed in the inalienable human rights and freedom of all people.#ShaheedDiwas," Parashar wrote on Instagram, the actor said.

He further said, "I would like to gift 23 copies of the book 'Bhagat Singh Aur Unnke Saathiyo Ke Dastaawej' and or 'Why I am an atheist', an essay written by Singh, to strangers and friends.

"Leave a comment with 'Freedom and Equality' and the choice of your book. Will take it forward from there,' he added.

