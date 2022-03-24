STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preity Zinta recalls shooting with elephants for 'Dil Se' in Kerala

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared pictures on Instagram recollecting shooting in Kerala for 'Dil Se' movie.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta(Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: First is always special no matter what it is. To date, actor Preity Zinta cherishes the memories of her debut film 'Dil Se..'.

On Thursday, Preity went back in time and recalled shooting with several elephants for the film in Kerala. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a throwback picture of her posing with elephants.

"Look what I found ! This was shot on location in Kerala for Dil se... My first film shoot. I was thrilled to be surrounded by so many elephants. #Jiyajale #Dilse #throwbackthursday #ting," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, the 1998 released film 'Dil Se..' was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala also featured in the film. 

Comments

